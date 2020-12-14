Monday, 14 December 2020 – There was drama in one of the estates in Nairobi after rogue auctioneers were recorded destroying a new BMW while repossessing it over a loan default.

In the video that has taken social media by a storm, a breakdown is seen carelessly towing the German machine, destroying the front part in the process.

The owner of the car is said to have been late on the loan payment, prompting the rogue debt collectors to storm his residence before towing his car by force.

The incident comes at a time that the majority of Kenyans have been going through difficult times due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the collapse of businesses and loss of jobs.

Watch the video.

