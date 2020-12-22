Tuesday, 22 December 2020 – There was drama after a rogue man was caught on camera exchanging kicks and blows with an armed police officer after a heated altercation.

In a video that has taken social media by a storm, the man is seen unleashing kicks and blows on the law enforcing officer as passers-by watched.

The officer tried to defend himself but the man over-powered him at some point and wrestled him to the ground.

Some of the passers-by tried to caution the man to stop provoking an armed police officer since he was risking his life but he continued with the madness, oblivious of the risk he was putting himself in.

Watch the dramatic video.

