Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – There was drama at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa after rogue police officers, who were armed with a pistol and an AK-47, drew their guns and threatened to shoot a man over a mask.

According to reports, the rogue cops who were in civilian clothes wanted to arrest Ahmed Amana by force without identifying themselves.

They attempted to bundle him into a Toyota Probox and when he resisted arrest, they drew their guns and threatened to shoot him.

The rogue cops, who are said to be moving around Mombasa town demanding bribes from people who have lowered their masks, are said to have fled after their mission failed.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST