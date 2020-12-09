Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – MPs have resolved to get physical, as their last resort, in addressing Covid-19 issues.

They now plan to break into the warehouses belonging to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) tomorrow and bring out the multi-billion Personal Protective Equipment to help the medical staff who are the number one victims of Coronavirus.

Speaking during the International Anti-corruption Day in Kiambu, Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir stated that they would resort to extreme measures to address the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in the country.

“Tomorrow, I personally will lead a group of MPs to KEMSA to break in and take out the PPEs they are hiding there,” Shabirr, who is also the chairperson of the African Parliamentarians’ Network Against Corruption declared.

He noted that the KEMSA officials had disregarded the directives by the parliamentarians to distribute the PPEs to counties.

“The KEMSA officials are not listening to our demands and we have to take action.”

“We have to get physical in an active way,” he added.

Yesterday, CAS Mercy Mwangangi, while appearing before the Senate Health Committee, assured that KEMSA will start releasing PPEs from their warehouses by Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST