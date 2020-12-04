Friday, December 4, 2020 – Impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reportedly abandoned Nairobi MCAs at hotels in Kwale.

According to sources, the MCAs, whom he flew to Kwale and booked them at the expensive Diani Hotels, ostensibly to thwart the impeachment motion against him, are reportedly stranded at their hotels with huge bills after Sonko went into hiding after realizing they went behind him and voted through their personal assistants to send the flamboyant governor packing.

Some of the MCA’s had procured the services of local twilight girls and beach boys and signed heavy room service bills, on Sonko’s account of course.

The stranded MCAs are now appealing for help in settling their huge hotel bills and also for tickets back to Nairobi.

Sonko’s plan to deny the Nairobi County Assembly the 2/3 majority needed to impeach him, backfired badly after County Speaker Benson Mutura called for voting to be conducted through a video link so that all MCAs would participate.

88 out of 122 MCAs voted to impeach the embattled governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST