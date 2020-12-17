Thursday, 17 December 2020 – There was drama after angry youths stormed the residence of a suspected ritualist and caught him with photos of the victims that he was planning to cast a spell on.

According to reports, the suspect, who had a soft copy of his victims’ pictures, had gone to a photographer to print a hard copy to use in his shrine when the photographer became curious of the suspect’s intention and later informed some youths in the village about the incident.

The youths stormed the suspect’s home to confront him.

He initially denied knowing anything about the pictures but he became scared after the rowdy youths threatened to lynch him.

He finally took them to his shrine where the pictures were recovered.

The suspect was frog marched and paraded in the village before he was handed to the police.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST