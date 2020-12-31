My name is Evelyne and I used work at the pastor’s office as a cleaner and tea girl. My work involved cleaning the pastor’s office on weekdays and also cook him tea and invite visitors to his office.

Last Tuesday, I was doing my normal cleaning job when I heard a crowd making noise while entering the gate of the church. The pastor was in the church talking to some church members who had come to see him. I rushed outside to see what was going on.

On reaching out, I saw the crowd had carried a man and woman who were on top of each other and I got curious why they would a man and woman in such a position like that. They came at the front of the door of the pastor’s office and said they wanted to see the pastor because one of his congregants had cheated with another woman and they got stuck in the process of having sex.

I could not believe my ears. Had the couple not been there, I could not have bought the story they were giving me. According to how they were narrating the story, the man’s wife was in the village and so he brought his mpango wa kando to have sex with and when they were having intercourse, they got interlocked in each other.

The neighbours heard them screaming in pain when they got stuck to each other. They tried to unstuck them they could not. They therefore brought them to the pastor to unlock them. The couple was in pain and they were lying on top of each other, covered with a blanket.

I called the pastor and told him about the stuck couple and he came to check on them. He prayed for them but still, they could not get unglued. The pastor resorted to calling the man’s wife to tell her about the incident.

“Yes I am the one who made them get stuck after taking them to Doctor Mugwenu because I started suspecting my husband of cheating,” she told the pastor.

She was happy that her husband had learnt his lesson for betraying her. She called Doctor Mugwenu and asked him to reverse the spell. The spell was reversed and the couple got unlocked by Daktari. The man was so embarrassed about the ordeal. They were beaten by the crowd and asked to respect the man’s wife.

