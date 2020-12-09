Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – The father of Dr. Stephen Mogusu, a doctor who succumbed to COVID -19, has disclosed his family lacked Sh 200, 000 needed for him to be put on a ventilator at Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital in Nairobi.

In an interview with journalists on Tuesday, Naftal Ongweno said he walked around the village in Marani Sub-county in Kisii County, pleading with neighbours and relatives to help him raise the money to save his son but his efforts were futile.

The father said he became increasingly restless whenever he received a call from Mogusu whose health, he had been informed, was deteriorating each day.

“From the moment he was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus while working with infected patients, we had to pay all the bills,” the father disclosed.

Dr. Mogusu was attached to Machakos County Referral Hospital where he was working under the Universal Health Coverage programme.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) officials in a statement said the young medic had not received his salary for five months.

The deceased also did not have a medical cover and was compelled to pay for his medical bills which KMPDU noted were still outstanding.

The revelations by Mogusu and KMPDU come at a time the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has ignored doctors’ plea and is instead championing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Kenyan DAILY POST