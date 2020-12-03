Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr. Rosylene Akombe, has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s calls for consensus, to harmonise the 2020 Constitutional Bill ahead of a referendum.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Akombe, who is in exile in the United States, said the only consensus that should be put on the table is on how to fully implement the 2010 Constitution instead of amending it.

“The only consensus is to tekeleza Katiba (implementing the Constitution). Your government owes us a #COVID19 response plan; an economic plan to relieve mama mboga and the youth; a re-opening schools safely plan; and a response to the grievances of healthcare workers. Oh, also adhere to regulations on gatherings,” Akombe tweeted in response to Ruto.

Ruto and his lieutenants have been vouching for a consensus where Kenyans will agree to amend the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

