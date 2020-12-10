Thursday, December 10, 2020 – A close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat presented 4.4 million signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification

The secretariat headed by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and former Dagoretti North MP Dennis Waweru, presented the signatures to IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, on Thursday.

Addressing the press after receiving the signatures Chebukati said his commission will not start the signatures verification exercise until the Treasury allocates them a budget.

“Our work starts here as a commission, we shall proceed and request for a budget from the National Treasury, and get a referendum committee to commence the exercise of verification,” Chebukati said.

Reacting to Chebukati’s sentiments, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, said this is an indication that the ‘real game’ of a referendum has started.

“I will be very surprised if BBI lives to “eat Christmas” in full health. With the submission of the signatures to IEBC, the real game begins. Forget those state manipulated functions. It will not survive the thorough scrutiny of the laws of our land on so many fronts,” Cheruiyot wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST