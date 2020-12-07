Monday, December 7, 2020 – A close lieutenant of Deputy President, William Ruto, has dismissed the five million signatures purported to have been collected by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat.

Speaking at Jesus is Alive Ministries on Sunday, Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to publish the signatures in local dailies once they receive them for people to verify.

The outspoken senator claimed the signatures were fake as they were copied from M-Pesa agents’ booklets by the BBI proponents tasked with the exercise.

“These five million signs they are talking about are fake, they went to M-Pesa shops, took people’s identification cards then signed by themselves, IEBC should publish the sign purported to be collected in the papers for verification,” Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot also claimed there was a hidden agenda in the BBI hence why the report’s proponents did not want to circulate it for people to read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST