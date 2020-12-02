Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired a salvo to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, for attempting to reopen the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

Last week, Kinoti hosted people he said were victims of PEV at DCI headquarters and vowed to reopen the 2007 -08 cases.

The top crime buster said 72 murder cases, 44 land displacement cases, and 118 threats linked to the 2007-08 violence had been lodged.

“Very soon you will see the outcome of this event. We will look for them. I know they are waiting for another poll violence to occur. Let them try again. We will follow the truth, prepare all the files and say this is the person who killed this person,” he said.

A day later, Mr. Kinoti would beat a hasty retreat, saying the DCI was only interested in new threats to the victims of the violence.

Speaking on Tuesday, during the burial of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri’s mother, the second in command said some public officers are being used by politicians to drive Kenya to dark days of negative ethnicity.

“Instead of dealing with crimes in the country, they now want to incite the public on ethnicity,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST