Monday, December 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has challenged the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat to provide more copies of the document so that every Kenyan can read and understand its contents.

Speaking in Samburu County during a prayer service at Maralal Catholic Church and later during a cultural ceremony in Poro on Sunday, Ruto said availability of the copies is key to a credible referendum.

“Someone should not tell you to vote No or vote Yes, you must know why you are settling on that particular option,” he said.

Ruto also asked political leaders to focus on addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.

He said it was wrong for them to pursue their political interests at a time when the country is undergoing serious health and economic problems.

“Let us all agree that we would work together to put in place the right measures that prioritise the needs of the people and thereafter deal with other political issues,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST