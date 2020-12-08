Tuesday, November 8, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for asking doctors to shelve their demands and return to work.

On Monday, Raila, who was speaking in Kisumu, urged doctors to return to work and stop holding the government at ransom.

Speaking in Kericho County on Tuesday, during the burial ceremony of LT. GEN. (RTD) John Koech, Ruto said it is a shame for Raila Odinga to urge doctors to return to work yet the government has money to champion the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“I think it is reckless and irresponsible for anybody to say that we wait for political processes so that we can find the money to address the pandemic that we are in.

“I think that is putting the cart before the horse. Let us sort out the pandemic, the political processes will follow,” Ruto said.

The DP further said that the issues raised by the healthcare workers who are at the frontline in tackling the coronavirus should be given consideration as they continue to battle with the virus, which has caused more than 1,500 deaths.

“To be able to deal effectively with the health pandemic, there is no other place to start other than making sure that our healthcare workers are properly equipped with Personal Protective Equipment and they are paid and their allowances are taken care of and all the issues they have raised are addressed,” he said.

