Sunday, December 13, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday highlighted several issues that need to be addressed urgently.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, Ruto stated that health care, education and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) had been gravely affected since the outbreak of the pandemic in April.

Even though he acknowledged that the 57th Jamhuri Day celebrations were taking place under unique, extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances that had affected the political, social and economic status, he stated that more need to be done.

He noted that with unity, the issues would be better addressed.

“This issue is unprecedented and it calls on all of us to have a unity of purpose, thought and plan.”

“We are confident that as you lead the charge to confront the challenge like our forefathers confronted the might of colonialism, we too will overcome this challenge because we believe in your leadership,” stated Ruto.

The DP regretted that numerous families had lost their loved ones while some had faced health challenges throughout the year.

“Your excellency you have the prayers of millions of Kenyans as you lead this nation during these very difficult times,” the DP stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST