Saturday, December 5, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has said he may oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum, if the proponents of the document close doors for consensus.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Ruto hinted that he may have to skip the forthcoming referendum “if it will divide” Kenyans.

The DP maintained that there is still room for consensus and pushed for a non-contested vote to change the 2010 Constitution.

“If it gets to a place where the process is threatening the peace of the country, then I will not participate in the referendum. I will not participate in anything that divides the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

The BBI Bill resulted from the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who have since been championing for the amendment of the Constitution.

Uhuru, whose second and final term under the current Constitution is ending in 2022, has repeatedly said BBI will address all the challenges facing Kenyans.

