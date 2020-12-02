Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has signaled his readiness to lead a ‘No campaign’ of the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) document, going by what he stated on Wednesday when he hosted over 150 lawmakers and governors at his Karen residence.

Addressing a press conference, Ruto said though he supports a consensus, if a referendum should be held, it should be in 2022 to cut costs.

“The referendum question can be included in the general election as the 7th question.

“We recommend that we have the referendum at the general elections and this will be at no extra cost for the IEBC,” Ruto said.

DP Ruto said they want to be persuaded on why they cannot hold the referendum in 2022.

“These are proposals we are putting in good faith. We appreciate that there has been a lot of push and pull.

“We are not making any demands; we are putting our case and believe we have a strong case.

“There is room to further amend this document. It is never too late to amend it,” he said.

He said the Sh 14 billion allocated to BBI should be used to fight COVID -19 pandemic since many doctors and health workers have no PPES and the money should be used to buy PPES and equip all hospitals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST