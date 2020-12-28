Monday, December 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) are to blame for the failure by the Jubilee administration to accomplish its Big Four agenda.

Speaking at a burial in Kakamega county on Saturday, Ruto said that Jubilee had good plans to move Kenya forward but “retrogressive politics of malice, self-interest, hatred and witch hunt by the opposition” have derailed the Jubilee dream of making the country better.

“During our first term in office, we did lots of development. We made roads, made railways lines, we connected people to electricity and water, we built technical training institutes until this second term that has been hijacked by politics of the handshake and BBI — which I don’t say is bad — but only geared at helping a few individuals and not Kenyans at large,” he said.

He said that Kenya’s development should not be derailed by people advocating for the interests of a few individuals “who are greedy for positions” and leave out the “hustlers” who have suffered for a very long time.

“We must also begin addressing issues affecting the lowest person like bodaboda riders, mama mbogas, touts and many others who hold the key to bettering this country’s economy,” the second in command said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST