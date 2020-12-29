Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his attempts to undermine Luhya community leaders.

On Saturday, Ruto chided Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula over what he termed a tendency to snub him despite his many ‘calls’ to have them strike a political deal.

“I always call them. At least tell them to pick up my phone calls. Maybe they fear my calls because they think I want to ask for their votes,” Ruto said.

But in a response on Monday, Mudavadi’s spokesman, Kibisu Kabatesi, blasted Ruto for his remarks and said he is making such reckless remarks because his presidential bid in 2022 has crumbled.

Kabatesi said at no time did Mudavadi and Wetang’ula lack political partners to work with for them to seek the company of a person “whose character is wanting”.

“The two welcome political partnerships underpinned by integrity,” Kabatesi said in a blistering attack on the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST