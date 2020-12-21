Monday, 21 December 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto hosted needy kids from various children’s homes in Uasin Gishu at his Sugoi home to celebrate his 54th birthday and wedding anniversary.

While top leaders like Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate their birthdays with the elite, Ruto chose to celebrate the day with the less privileged kids.

Ruto shared a birthday cake with the kids and after the cake eating session, they engaged in some dance.

Ruto’s kind act has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

While some praised him for having a soft spot for the needy in society, others accused him of engaging in PR stunts as he hunts for votes.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.