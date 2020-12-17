Thursday, December 17, 2020 – A Nakuru-based politician is in double shock after she found her son dead hours after she lost the Lakeview Ward by-election.

Virginia Wairimu Kimani found her son, who had supervised the tallying of votes at Naivasha Boarding Primary School before retiring to bed at around 2 am, dead in bed.

Confused Wairimu tried to wake him up but he was long gone.

Confirming the incident, Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru stated that investigations were ongoing on the cause of the death.

“The mother called neighbours who confirmed he was dead.”

“Police were called in and have collected the body,” Waweru stated.

The neighbours in Kihoto estate responded to the calls by the woman in the morning.

“We were woken by screams and when we rushed to the home, we found Kimani had passed on at night,” Jane Njeri, one of the neighbours recalled.

The man had no visible injuries and his body was moved to Naivasha mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The by-election was won by Simon Wanango of the New Democrats Party by 1,451 votes. Wairimu only managed to garner a paltry 35 votes.

