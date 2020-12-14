Monday, December 14, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked Kenyans to shun electing leaders who will not put their efforts into reviving the country’s economy, which is already in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking in Friends Church Maringo in Nairobi during a service on Sunday, Mudavadi said it was regrettable that some leaders only talk politics and nothing about the economic hardships ordinary citizens were going through.

“Avoid leaders who just talk about the BBI, politics and nothing else. You need leaders who give suggestions on how the country could emerge from the economic crisis,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC boss said the choices Kenyans will make in 2022 will have a big impact on their well-being.

“Let us be honest. How did we arrive at the impeachment in Nairobi? If we continue to make mistakes and choose leaders because of their popularity, we will continue to suffer,” he said.

The former Sabatia MP said only responsible leaders should be elected as required by the Constitution on integrity.

“Whether it is a governor, an MCA or an MP, vote for someone who will know they are holding a public office and not personal property,” he said

The Kenyan DAILY POST