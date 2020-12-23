Wednesday December 23, 2020 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has urged Senators and MPs to speak out against the atrocities being committed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his so-called ‘deep state’.

Speaking during the burial of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka, Sonko stated that there was a lot of propaganda following Kabaka’s death, from members of the fourth estate and netizens, adding that the alleged medication did not cause Kabaka’s death.

According to Sonko, the ‘deep state’ led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his spanner boy, Karanja Kibicho, murdered Kabaka just like it killed other Senators who were seen as being against the ‘system’.

“This is not the first time that something of this sort is happening.”

“We have lost 3 Senators in such atrocious ways; Otieno Kajwang’, Mutula Kilonzo and now Kabaka.”

“Before his death, Kabaka was vocal about a piece of land that some individuals wanted to grab land…”

“We know what you did and I want to tell other leaders that if they continue to keep silent about such matters, they will be next,” Sonko claimed.

He warned political leaders in the country not to keep quiet as the ‘deep state’ continues to claim people, saying they will be next.

The former Nairobi County boss said that fresh investigations needed to be conducted, announcing that he will pay for the lawyer that will represent Kabaka’s family.

“The deceased did not die from what he is being accused of,” Sonko stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST