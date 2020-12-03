Thursday, December 3, 2020 – A close confidante of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has questioned Deputy President William Ruto’s honesty in regards to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) amendment bill.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Suba South MP, John Mbadi, claimed Ruto’s opposition to certain clauses was not genuine and the latter should tell Kenyans what exactly he wants to be addressed without flip-flopping.

Ruto has been expressing his reservations on the Ombudsman being an appointee of the Executive, which he noted could water down the independence of the Judiciary.

Mbadi, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, argued that the initial powers of the Ombudsman had been capped, leaving out key functions such as listening to complaints against the Judiciary.

“If you look at the proposed Ombudsman, it speaks of an office which will be listening to complaints by Kenyans on the Judiciary. How then do you allow the Judiciary to appoint the Ombudsman? It doesn’t work anywhere. The recommendations of the Ombudsman are not final, they will be forwarded to Judicial Service Commission,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST