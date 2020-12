Monday, December 7, 2020 – The management of Coptic Hospital has posted a photo of a lady who was rescued by police officers along Ngong Road on Saturday and urged members of the public to help in finding her relatives.

The lady has been in the ICU since Saturday.

No one knows what happened to her before police came to her rescue.

Here’s a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Photo of the lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST