Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has opened up on the mystery safe in his office believed to store large amounts of money.

Speaking during an interview, Kibicho dismissed claims that the safe was currently being used for such purposes.

“People think the money is printed from De La Rue and brought here covertly, that is not true.”

“Every cent spent by the Ministry is approved by Parliament,” he stated.

He added that he found the safe in the office and probably it was used to store money by past government officials.

“We have a history as a country and in the past, there was a lot of machinations.”

“The previous holders of this office probably used to keep money there but now the accountability measures are very strict,” Kibicho stated.

For the purposes of accountability, Kibicho stated that he put the key on the safe for anyone to go and open and confirm for themselves.

“I tell anyone who thinks there is money inside to go and open and if they find money in there it is theirs,” he noted.

He added that the Ministry accounted for the confidential account worth Ksh100 million under the IFMIS system.

Kibicho also addressed the claims of deep state noting that the whole narrative was a creation of fertile imagination.

“People accusing the Interior Ministry of plotting against them have no basis,” he observed.

