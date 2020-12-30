International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Diversity & Inclusion Adviser

Based in Kenya

Overall Responsibility: The incumbent provides expert support to delegations in their efforts to embed diversity & inclusion in their work.

As part of the Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) team and subject matter expert, the adviser works with existing staff support networks, HR service providers and internal communications to embed diversity, equity and inclusion into all co-worker experiences.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Creates awareness-raising and learning tools and solutions on D&I based on the global inclusion priorities;

Delivers D&I workshops at delegation level with priority to delegations in the Africa region;

Provides expert advice on D&I implementation to all relevant units and levels with priority to delegations in the Africa region;

Supports the management team of the Nairobi Regional Delegation in becoming a role model on inclusion & diversity based on the delegation priorities;

Supports delegations in setting their priorities on inclusion and in their implementation;

Collaborates closely with the Ombuds network and with the Regional Ombuds person for Africa delivering workshops including train the trainer workshops;

Supports HR service providers in implementing all aspects related to D&I as per the People Strategy;

Pro-actively proposes actions that will help improve integration of diversity and inclusion in HR policies and processes;

Provides HR staff and other key stakeholders with relevant insights and data analysis to drive progress on diversity and inclusion;

Identifies external trends and best practices to increase diversity among the workforce;

Develops efforts on staff engagement and staff well-being with a D&I lens.

Minimum Requirements and Competencies

University degree in Social Science or equivalent;

Minimum 8-10 years of professional experience working as an expert on diversity & inclusion overall or specifically related D&I themes (proven track record of work as subject expert);

Expertise on diversity and inclusion topics combined with areas such as organizational development and / or change management (proven track record of work with organizations on diversity & inclusion);

Trained facilitator or coach (with formal training in facilitation or coaching);

Expertise on creating awareness-raising material, tools and learning solutions on diversity & inclusion (proven track record of creating workshops and ideally e-learning solutions);

Good analytical skills with capacity to capture D&I challenges and find ways forward that are effective in view of the organization’s culture and model;

Strong communications skills (oral & writing); ability to write internal reports;

Certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply

The interested candidates should fill up a form by clicking the link below on or before 22 January 2021 at 4:30 pm then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

– Application Link

– E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference Diversity & Inclusion Adviser must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not fill out the required information as per the link provided or clearly state the position for which you are applying and attach the required certificates & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

ICRC is committed to diversity and welcomes applications from qualified candidates regardless of disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, race, colour or ethnic and national origins, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.

In processing your personal data for recruitment purposes, we follow the information notice as explained HERE.