Thursday, December 31, 2020 – Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) has reacted to a story in one of the local dailies that claimed ventilators donated by the World Bank have mysteriously disappeared.

The local daily reported on Wednesday that the state-run firm was unable to trace the ventilators donated four months ago.

But in a statement, KEMSA said the two ventilators were collected from its Embakasi Supply Chain Centre on December 22 by the Migori county chief officer for health Dr. Dalmas Oyugi.

“Kemsa received the distribution list of the ventilators from Afya House on November 19 and released the two ventilators to Migori County as per the distribution list,” the agency said.

“Early this year, Migori County also received two Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines as part of government donations. We wish to assure the residents of Migori of our commitment to supply health products and technologies that are of high quality, safe and cost-effective.”

