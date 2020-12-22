Tuesday, 22 December 2020 – Former socialite-turned business lady, Zari Hassan, has narrated how she went through a hard life before doors opened.

Zari displays a very lavish lifestyle on social media that might make you think that she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth.

However, Zari has revealed that she once worked as a house help to make ends meet.

In a lengthy post, the mother of 5 disclosed that when she was pursuing a cosmetology course in the UK, she had to work as a house help and a cashier to pay bills.

She noted that the road to success is rough but what matters is consistency.

“Life can be a rollercoaster and you will never know where you’ll end up. From studying my cosmetology course in the UK (which hasnt helped me) while doing house girl work to pay my accommodation (yes I’ve been a maid before) to running through buses to get to my next stop woodgreen where i worked as a cashier and sometimes as an isle packer in sainsbury. Friend, i started out early wasnt even sure why me. But the inner voice in me wanted better.

My dad had left, my mom was doing tailor jobs day and night i couldn’t stand seeing her struggle. I couldn’t stand her pain. I was living with my aunt in the UK who treated me like a stepchild. Gooosh🙄 Been through boutiques, long economy flights to china in between building a school and having babies.

My music and tv career is a story for another day. Phew,😪 All I’m saying, consistency is key. Doesn’t matter where you are or what you do. Just do it. There you have it, ladies and gentlemen, the road to a successful life is not as easy as man thought huh!” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST