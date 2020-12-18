Friday, 18 December 2020 – Sassy Tanzanian actress and Diamond Platnumz’s ex-lover, Wema Sepetu, has revealed that she has been battling a dangerous disease that almost claimed her life and made her lose a lot of weight.

If you recall, Wema took a break from social media last year for quite some time and then resurfaced looking frail after losing so much weight.

There were rumours that she had gone through surgery to lose weight.

However, Wema has revealed during an interview with a popular Tanzanian news website that she was battling pneumonia and the disease almost claimed her life.

The pretty actress revealed that she lost over 25Kgs and she was in so much pain after falling in.

“I thought it was the end of me and opted to share photos on Instagram so that in case of any (bad) news, people would know I was going through a lot of pain. Some might think it’s a joke but given how I was feeling, I saw my death. I was unable to breathe…I went through a lot of pain,” she said.

Sepetu said that she plans to make a Dua(Muslim prayer of supplication) to thank God for saving her life.

She further requested her fans to pray for her because the health issue is recurring.

“To my fans, keep praying for me because my health issue is recurring; but at least I’m doing better than when I initially fell ill, “she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST