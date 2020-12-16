Wednesday, 16 December 2020 – Controversial Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, is arguably one of the richest musicians in Africa.

The 31-year-old singer displays a very lavish lifestyle on social media, but despite swimming in money, his biological father, Mzee Abdul Naseeb Juma, is an ordinary hustler.

The singer has always had a rocky relationship with his father after he abandoned them when they were kids.

The wealthy singer only supports his mother.

Diamond’s father was recently spotted hustling in the streets.

Check out the photo that has taken social media by a storm.

