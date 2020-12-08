Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met secretly with Deputy President William Ruto’s team on Sunday over the controversial Building Bridges Initiative.

This was revealed by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kanga’ta.

According to Kanga’ta, ODM leader Raila Odinga was privy to the meeting which centered on finding a concession for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“I informed Odinga through Minority Leader James Orengo and they are fine with the talks,” Kang’ata stated.

In the meeting, Ruto’s camp reportedly promised to collect more signatures for the BBI if their proposals are accommodated in the report.

They demanded a multiple-choice referendum, the number of MPs proposed to be reduced to around 500 and want 47 women representatives to sit in the National Assembly and 47 in the Senate.

Ruto’s team further pushed for changes on laws governing the Equalisation Fund, seeking to have counties given the power to control the resources.

Currently, the national government manages the funds which are used to provide basic services including water, roads, health facilities and electricity to marginalized areas.

“We have no issue with this proposal, as long as the one-man, one-shilling principle stands,” Kang’ata stated.

Kenyatta’s team will make a decision on whether to accommodate DP Ruto’s demands this Friday after consulting Raila and his allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST