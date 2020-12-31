Thursday, 31 December 2020 – Famous comedian, Owago Nyiro, has left tongues wagging after he flaunted his ‘Simba’.

Since there are no gigs this festive season due to the coronavirus pandemic that has dealt a major blow to entertainers, the witty comedian decided to travel upcountry to spend time with his family.

Owago comes from one of the poorest areas in Nyanza.

He shared photos of his ‘Simba’ on his Instagram page and noted that East or West, home is the best.

Owago’s dilapidated ‘Simba’ shows how Kenyan celebrities live a lie in the city but when you visit their homes upcountry, poverty screams all over.

“East or West Home is the best.Chilling in my house Simba (Lion) in shags………Pole pole ndio mwendo,” he posted and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST