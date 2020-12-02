Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto, on Wednesday morning, hosted over 150 lawmakers and governors at his Karen residence, where they discussed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and other issues facing Kenyans.

In his opening remarks, Ruto said there was still room for consensus in the BBI report.

Ruto said the consensus is needed to accommodate everyone and to avoid dividing Kenyans into yes and no camps.

“We have made progress in the document so that it accommodates everyone. Our goal is to ensure that we do not have a contested referendum,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s meeting comes even as leaders across the country continue to urge him to declare his stand on BBI.

On Tuesday, Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, urged the second in command to declare his stand on the document.

“We want to know so that as we form our team, we know if you are our team member or playing for the opponent so that we can start planning for the match, so I want to ask him to give directions because he is bringing confusion,” Malala said

