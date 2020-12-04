Friday, December 4, 2020 – Former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to appoint a ‘handshake governor’ in Nairobi, following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday.

Waweru, who is also a member of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat, said Uhuru and Raila should appoint somebody who supports the handshake as the Governor of Nairobi.

Waweru said he is qualified to be a governor since he has managed to gather 6.2 million BBI signatures.

“We have seen the clouds gathering in Nairobi. And now that I have passed the exams, nimetosha,” Waweru said.

There have been speculations that Uhuru and Raila could agree and sponsor a joint candidate to take over as governor and deputy governor in Nairobi.

Uhuru will reportedly appoint a governor while Raila Odinga will appoint Deputy Governor.

