Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has asked United States President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris, to cut aid to Kenya over the mass embezzlement of public funds and resources.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, where he tagged Biden and Harris, Itumbi, who is currently Deputy President William Ruto’s social media aide, cited the Sh 7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal, where politicians and businessmen with links to State House looted billions in the state-run firm.

Itumbi also asked the US ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, to intervene and ensure all the perpetrators of the KEMSA scandal are brought to book and all the money returned to the public.

Itumbi’s move comes hours after Kenyan doctors and health workers threatened to strike over lack of Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) and delay of their salaries.

“Dear@JoeBiden&@KamalaHarriUSA finances a great Institution called KEMSA in Kenya. However, some well-connected CROOKS stole Donations& Resources. Investigations were to take 21 days, now it is quiet. Our Doctors start a strike on Monday. As @USAmbKenya to ACT & break SILENCE,” Itumbi wrote

The Kenyan DAILY POST