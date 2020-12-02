Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has called on Deputy President William Ruto to declare his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking at the ANC headquarters on Tuesday, Malala, who was elected on an Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket, challenged the second in command to publicly declare if he is supporting the report or not.

“I want to take this opportunity to call upon Deputy President William Ruto to come out clearly and tell Kenyans, are you supporting the bill or opposing it. The bill has been out here. You said you are a scientist but you are now taking too long to read,” Malala said.

Malala said the Jubilee deputy party leader’s unpredictable stand was bringing a lot of confusion among citizens and they needed clarity.

The outspoken senator added that by publicly declaring his stand, they will know if he is in their camp or against them so that they can plan how to counter him.

“We want to know so that as we form our team, we know if you are our team member or playing for the opponent so that we can start planning for the match, so I want to ask him to give directions because he is bringing confusion,” Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST