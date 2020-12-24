Job Title: Debt Collector
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 16,000 plus Commission
Age: 30yrs and below
Our client, one of the leading online money lenders, is looking for a Debt collector who will be responsible for recovering the money owed in as little time as possible.
You will be responsible for contacting debtors and negotiating payments.
Responsibilities
- Keep track of assigned accounts
- Plan course of action to recover owed money
- Locate and contact debtors to inquire of their outstanding payments
- Negotiate payoff deadlines and payment plans
- Handle customers’ questions or complaints
- Identify gaps in the system and recommend solutions
- Build trust with debtors when possible to avoid future issues
- Update account status and database regularly
- Comply with requirements when legal action is unavoidable
Requirements:
- Ability to work with targets and tight deadlines
- At Least 2 months experience in Debt Collection
- Excellent communication and people skill
- Good negotiation and persuasion skills
- Good knowledge of MS Office and databases
- Ability to be polite and compassionate without lacking confidence
Education and special requirements:
- Bachelors Graduate
- Basic Computer literacy
How to apply:
Interested candidates should email their application letter accompanied with a detailed CV clearly indicating application for debt collector on the email subject to the following recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke