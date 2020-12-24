Job Title: Debt Collector

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 16,000 plus Commission

Age: 30yrs and below

Our client, one of the leading online money lenders, is looking for a Debt collector who will be responsible for recovering the money owed in as little time as possible.

You will be responsible for contacting debtors and negotiating payments.

Responsibilities

  • Keep track of assigned accounts
  • Plan course of action to recover owed money
  • Locate and contact debtors to inquire of their outstanding payments
  • Negotiate payoff deadlines and payment plans
  • Handle customers’ questions or complaints
  • Identify gaps in the system and recommend solutions
  • Build trust with debtors when possible to avoid future issues
  • Update account status and database regularly
  • Comply with requirements when legal action is unavoidable

Requirements:

  • Ability to work with targets and tight deadlines
  • At Least 2 months experience in Debt Collection
  • Excellent communication and people skill
  • Good negotiation and persuasion skills
  • Good knowledge of MS Office and databases
  • Ability to be polite and compassionate without lacking confidence

Education and special requirements:

  • Bachelors Graduate
  • Basic Computer literacy

How to apply:

Interested candidates should email their application letter accompanied with a detailed CV clearly indicating application for debt collector on the email subject to the following recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke

