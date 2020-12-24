Job Title: Debt Collector

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 16,000 plus Commission

Age: 30yrs and below

Our client, one of the leading online money lenders, is looking for a Debt collector who will be responsible for recovering the money owed in as little time as possible.

You will be responsible for contacting debtors and negotiating payments.

Responsibilities

Keep track of assigned accounts

Plan course of action to recover owed money

Locate and contact debtors to inquire of their outstanding payments

Negotiate payoff deadlines and payment plans

Handle customers’ questions or complaints

Identify gaps in the system and recommend solutions

Build trust with debtors when possible to avoid future issues

Update account status and database regularly

Comply with requirements when legal action is unavoidable

Requirements:

Ability to work with targets and tight deadlines

At Least 2 months experience in Debt Collection

Excellent communication and people skill

Good negotiation and persuasion skills

Good knowledge of MS Office and databases

Ability to be polite and compassionate without lacking confidence

Education and special requirements:

Bachelors Graduate

Basic Computer literacy

How to apply:

Interested candidates should email their application letter accompanied with a detailed CV clearly indicating application for debt collector on the email subject to the following recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke