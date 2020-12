Wednesday, 30 December 2020 – DCI detectives have arrested three young Kikuyu ladies who have been drugging patrons in entertainment joints around Kiambu County and robbing them.

According to DCI, the ladies work in conjunction with a middle-aged man identified as Hillary Waweru.

They were trailed and arrested after engaging DCI detectives from Ruiru in cat and mouse games for long.

Check out photos of the suspect.

