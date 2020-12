Thursday, 03 December 2020 – A conductor was attacked by three hoodlums, who boarded a matatu and refused to pay the fare.

According to reports, trouble started after the conductor ordered them to pay or alight.

They bragged that they don’t pay fare in matatus and during the confrontation, they attacked him with a knife and threatened other passengers.

See photos shared by a concerned social media user.

The Kenyan DAILY POST