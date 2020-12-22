Tuesday, December 22, 2020 -Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party not to field a candidate in the upcoming Matungu by-election, in the spirit of the handshake.

On March 9, 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, resolved to bury their political differences and pledged to work together in what they termed as ‘handshake moment’

In the just-concluded Msambweni by-election, Jubilee Party opted out of the by-election and instead supported ODM candidate Omar Boga. However, Boga lost to a little known independent candidate, Feisal Bader.

Murathe, who was speaking with a local radio station, urged ODM not to field a candidate in the Matungu by-election and instead support the Jubilee Party candidate.

“In the spirit of the handshake, the ODM party should not field a Candidate in Matungu.” Murathe, who is a close ally of President Kenyatta said.

This seems to be a tough situation for the Raila Odinga-led party, which is interested in that seat to consolidate its support base in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST