Friday, December 4, 2020 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has said the ruling party has no plans of removing Deputy President, William Ruto, as Deputy Party leader.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, on Thursday, Murathe, who is also a former Gatanga MP, denied that any attempt had been made to remove William Ruto from the party.

The vocal politician stated that Ruto is safe since it is his coming together with President Uhuru Kenyatta that led to the birth of the governing party.

“No no, that has never happened. No one will touch the deputy president. He came together with our party leader and that is why the Jubilee party was formed. We removed others like Duale, Washiali, Murkomen but him no,” Murathe said.

Two months ago, Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, told journalists that the removal of the deputy president as the deputy party leader would be discussed.

He said that Dr. William Ruto had acted in a manner unbecoming of a deputy party leader and had worked to undermine the party.

Tuju noted that William Ruto had registered another party, the Jubilee Asili Party, and cited it as one of the reasons they were planning to remove him as Jubilee Party deputy leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST