Role Profile: Data Analyst/ HR Talent Analytics & Foresights

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client is currently looking to hire a HR Talent Analytics & Foresights person.

The Client is looking for a Data Analyst to help find and share these insights, to also up skill the entire HR team as they embed their Digital capabilities.

Responsibilities

Apply data science to take on a variety of people challenges

Transferring data into a new format to make it more appropriate for analysis.

Develop predictive models under mentorship of the Head of Talent and in partnership with the broader HR team

Build easy-to-use tools to automate data collection for the HR business partners

Manage and compile structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data from various sources to provide meaningful insights

Simplify and visualize data/information for mass consumption by non-technical audiences across the company

Qualifications

Degree in predictive analytics, data science, decision science, mathematics, statistics, or similar;

2+ years’ experience in applying predictive analytics;

Ability to understand a data landscape, identify unusual insights through analysis, and summarize findings for broad audiences;

Deep knowledge of current data science techniques, tools, and processes including advanced analytics and predictive analytics.

Experience and passion around analysis of structured or un -structured data (both quantitative and qualitative data);

Demonstrable experience using data visualization to tell compelling stories with data;

Motivated to work individually and as part of a team;

Good communication skills;

Strong mathematics skills (e.g., statistics, algebra)

Additional Desired Skills

Expertise in programming and advanced statistical analysis is a differential

Experience analyzing survey results in the study of people and behaviors

Curiosity and propensity to experiment

Ability to create dashboards in Tableau / PowerBI / Excel Macros etc

Experience using Business Intelligence tools to create reports, extract data, and create dashboards

How to apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke