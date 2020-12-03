Role Profile: Data Analyst/ HR Talent Analytics & Foresights
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Our client is currently looking to hire a HR Talent Analytics & Foresights person.
The Client is looking for a Data Analyst to help find and share these insights, to also up skill the entire HR team as they embed their Digital capabilities.
Responsibilities
- Apply data science to take on a variety of people challenges
- Transferring data into a new format to make it more appropriate for analysis.
- Develop predictive models under mentorship of the Head of Talent and in partnership with the broader HR team
- Build easy-to-use tools to automate data collection for the HR business partners
- Manage and compile structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data from various sources to provide meaningful insights
- Simplify and visualize data/information for mass consumption by non-technical audiences across the company
Qualifications
- Degree in predictive analytics, data science, decision science, mathematics, statistics, or similar;
- 2+ years’ experience in applying predictive analytics;
- Ability to understand a data landscape, identify unusual insights through analysis, and summarize findings for broad audiences;
- Deep knowledge of current data science techniques, tools, and processes including advanced analytics and predictive analytics.
- Experience and passion around analysis of structured or un -structured data (both quantitative and qualitative data);
- Demonstrable experience using data visualization to tell compelling stories with data;
- Motivated to work individually and as part of a team;
- Good communication skills;
- Strong mathematics skills (e.g., statistics, algebra)
Additional Desired Skills
- Expertise in programming and advanced statistical analysis is a differential
- Experience analyzing survey results in the study of people and behaviors
- Curiosity and propensity to experiment
- Ability to create dashboards in Tableau / PowerBI / Excel Macros etc
- Experience using Business Intelligence tools to create reports, extract data, and create dashboards
How to apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke