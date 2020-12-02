Closing date: December 15, 2020

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy-relevant multidisciplinary research. Our researchers address important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing. Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions and improve the quality of life in Africa.

APHRC invites applications for a Data Analyst, in its IDRC-RECAP project. This project aims to assess the extent and nature of marketing of unhealthy foods to children, the gaps, barriers and facilitators in developing and implementing nutrition related non-communicable diseases (NR-NCDs) policies as well as legal feasibility of policy interventions related to NR-NCDs and the economic burden of NCDs in Kenya.

Duties/Responsibilities:

· Develop the project’s pre-analysis and analysis plans.

· Compute sample size and power calculations for the study.

· Data cleaning and analysis including doing all required consistency checks for the project.

· Document data sets according to the Center’s guidelines on data documentation, archiving and sharing.

· Extract data and prepare analytical files.

· Perform exploratory and advanced statistical analysis of data.

· Participate in training of fieldworkers.

· Support the coordination and supervision of data collection activities.

· Participate in the development, review and translation of research tools, data capture and entry platforms.

· Contribute to manuscript development, literature reviews, and technical reports and grant proposal development.

Qualifications and Experience

· Master’s degree in Statistics, Demography, Epidemiology, Public Health or equivalent.

· Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing large datasets (e.g. STATA, R softwares).

· At least 2 years working experience as a data analyst.

· Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of data/information with attention to detail and accuracy.

· Excellent communication (written and spoken) and interpersonal skills.

· Experience in GIS data analysis and/or economic analysis will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by December 14, 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org**

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons**