Thursday, December 3, 2020 – A police officer yesterday shocked President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, after he went into the assistant chief’s office in Kipreres Sub location, took the BBI signature booklet and tore it to pieces.

The officer, Peter Langat, who was arrested immediately by his colleagues after the incident, had said that he wanted to participate in the signing process, but immediately he got the book, he tore two pages of serial number; 0685180 and 0685183 respectively.

And he did not stop there, he went and threw the book into a nearby stream.

“The reportee managed to retrieve the book from the stream and rushed to the station where he reported the matter.”

“He indicated that the book was already soaked in water and the two pages were torn,” reads a police statement.

“Once the officer was asked of his Service Number he refused to disclose but he said that he is attached at Bungoma Police Station which is yet to be confirmed,” the statement added.

The officer may have just sacked himself because Uhuru and Raila means business with BBI and want it passed as soon as possible

As of Monday, more than 1.5 million Kenyans had endorsed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST