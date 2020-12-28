Monday, 28 December 2020-Owen Mwatia, who is popularly known as, Daddy Owen, is nursing a serious heartbreak after his pretty wife, Farida Wambui, dumped him for a Kikuyu tycoon identified as Njuguna.

According to reports, Owen’s wife lied to him that she was on a business trip but one of his relatives who works in a posh hotel in Naivasha informed him that she was frequenting the hotel with Mr Njuguna.

It’s alleged that Owen was dumped by his wife after he went broke.

His cheating wife has been paying all the bills after his fortunes in music dwindled.

Owen, a reformed thug, has turned into a motivation speaker after his wife was snatched by the merciless tycoon.

He is busy posting bible verses and prayers after deleting all the photos of his cheating wife.

Check out his latest posts.

