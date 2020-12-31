WE’RE HIRING CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES

Space and Style Ltd is a roof manufacturing and leading distributor of specialized building materials.

Revolutionizing the building and construction industry through innovative building product concepts since 2002.

We have an opening for CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES AVAILABLE TO START ON 18th of January 2021

Job Description:

Attend to customers in the Company Showroom imparting detailed knowledge of the Company’s Products & Services

To proactively follow up with all sales inquiries to make sure that customers onboard have a positive experience with the Company

Answer calls and mails professionally to provide information about products and services, take orders, or obtain details of complaints.

To support the sales process through interaction with the Sales Team and Management to identify and improve the sales process efficiencies.

To resolve product and service problems by clarifying the client’s complaints, determining the cause of the problem, expediting correction or adjustment and conducting follow ups to ensure resolution.

Liaise with internal teams such as marketing, sales, product development, branches, finance, dispatch etc. to ensure that gaps in the customer experience- irrespective of where they occur in the journey – are plugged

Identifying ideal customer profiles and mapping customer journeys to identify the gaps in customer experience across all touchpoints, for all kinds of customer interactions, transactions and engagements – from purchase to product return to customer support.

Develop listening points in the customer journey, define segmentation of customer base and varying strategies, and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Work with the marketing and design team to ensure a seamless brand and buying experience – be it the brand website or social media

Keep records of customer interactions and transactions, recording details of inquiries, complaints and comments, as well as actions taken.

Refer unresolved customer grievances or special requests to designated departments for further investigation.

Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication Meet personal/customer service team sales targets

Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution

About you:

You can execute the above-mentioned responsibilities immediately hired.

You must be result oriented and able to adapt in a demanding work environment.

Relevant experience in sales and customer service. Added advantage if you have experience in real estate market.

Good negotiation and relationship management skills.

Diploma in sales and marketing or well experienced in sales, customer service.

Send your CV and application letter stating your CURRENT and EXPECTED SALARY to applications@spaceandstyle.co.ke

Deadline: 5th January 2021 – screening is on a rolling basis.