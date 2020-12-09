Our client is looking for an earnest Customer Relationship Executive to initiate and nurture steady, mutually beneficial relationships with our clients. As a Relationship Executive, you should maintain contact with clients, work to understand their needs, and then advise them on which of our offerings could best support their objectives. You should also make use of CRM software to document your progress, which ought to be accessible to pertinent internal divisions.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

. Meeting with potential clients to gauge the utility and viability of prospective working relationships.

.Ensuring regular contact with existing clients to maintain our company’s presence.

.Repairing disengaged or fractured relationships.

.Conducting in-depth needs assessments to better understand each client’s requirements.

.Identifying a range of our offerings that could meet the goals and values of each client.

.Proposing and deliberating potential solutions in consultation with clients.

.Prompting clients to upgrade their existing packages and to purchase additional offerings.

.Settling clients’ concerns in a swift and professional manner.

.Harnessing internal relationships to better address clients’ needs and to maximize our profits.

Requirements:

.Degree in Marketing, Finance, Communication, or a similar discipline.

.Prior experience as a Relationship Executive, ideally in a similar organization.

.Outstanding verbal and written communication.

.Ability to forge profound working relationships.

.Strong interpersonal and collaborative skills.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should submit current resume and cover letter describing relevant skills and experience to the address below: careers@boltengg.com