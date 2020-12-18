JOB TITLE: CLIENTS RELATIONS MANAGER

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: REAL ESTATE

SALARY: Kshs 40,000.00

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

SUMMARY

Our client, a real estate company is looking to employ a Clients Relations Manager who is well organized, professional and mature to coordinate all clients’ activities.

Responsibilities

Build relationships with customers

Create plans to address clients’ needs

Advise clients on best solutions

Schedule regular meetings with customers to ensure they are satisfied

Act as point of contact for complaints and escalate issues as appropriate

Help sales team up-sell or cross-sell services and products

Ensure both the company and clients adhere to contract terms

Study competition to find new ways to retain customers

Diligently meet all the targets

Collect customer reviews

Promote and ensure great professional relationship between the client and the company.

Collaborate with internal teams (e.g. sales, engineers, senior management) to address customers’ needs among other duties in the department

Qualifications

Bachelor Degree or Diploma in PR, Marketing, Customer Service or any other field

3-5 years experience in Clients Relations or Customer service management

A very Presentable and mature person

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

A calm manner and the ability to work under pressure

Problem-solving orientation

Customer Service skills

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted