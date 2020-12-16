Position: Technical Customer Support Manager
Location: This role will be based out of our Nairobi headquarters.
Job Description
We are searching for an experienced Technical Customer Support Manager to join our product team. This hands-on leader will oversee a team of support engineers to provide enterprise-level technical assistance to our customers and internal users across East Africa. Essential qualities for this role include obsessive attention to detail, effective written and oral communication across a variety of roles, and technical abilities to address reported issues directly. The Technical Customer Support Manager is the person ultimately in charge to make sure that technical issues are raised and resolved in a structured and timely manner to achieve the highest possible level of customer satisfaction as well as internal team efficiency.
Qualifications:
- Extensive hands-on experience with technical support for web and mobile applications in an agile software environment
- Experience in managing & mentoring teams of technical customer support staff
- Track record of devising & implementing robust processes that prevent any technical issues/bugs from falling between the cracks
- Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
- Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal
- SQL database querying, web and/or mobile coding experience strongly preferred
Responsibilities:
- Manage and further continue to grow a team of system support representatives across East Africa
- Continually improve & implement tools and processes for issue tracking and resolution
- Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues by querying databases and other systems
- Ask users targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem
- Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits
- Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate technical teams
- Document technical knowledge in the form of knowledge bases and user manuals
How to Apply: