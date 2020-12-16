Position: Technical Customer Support Manager

Location: This role will be based out of our Nairobi headquarters.

Job Description

We are searching for an experienced Technical Customer Support Manager to join our product team. This hands-on leader will oversee a team of support engineers to provide enterprise-level technical assistance to our customers and internal users across East Africa. Essential qualities for this role include obsessive attention to detail, effective written and oral communication across a variety of roles, and technical abilities to address reported issues directly. The Technical Customer Support Manager is the person ultimately in charge to make sure that technical issues are raised and resolved in a structured and timely manner to achieve the highest possible level of customer satisfaction as well as internal team efficiency.

Qualifications:

Extensive hands-on experience with technical support for web and mobile applications in an agile software environment

Experience in managing & mentoring teams of technical customer support staff

Track record of devising & implementing robust processes that prevent any technical issues/bugs from falling between the cracks

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills

Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal

SQL database querying, web and/or mobile coding experience strongly preferred

Responsibilities:

Manage and further continue to grow a team of system support representatives across East Africa

Continually improve & implement tools and processes for issue tracking and resolution

Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues by querying databases and other systems

Ask users targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem

Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits

Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate technical teams

Document technical knowledge in the form of knowledge bases and user manuals

How to Apply:

Apply To Position